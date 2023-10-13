The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S3 Ep. 17
G | Kids

After Cherry accidently posts a photo revealing the Thundermans' secret, the Hero League forces Phoebe to do the unthinkable and end the relationship with her best friend.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 17 - I’m Gonna Forget You, Sucka

22 mins

S3 Ep. 16 - Kiss Me, Nate

Max is nervous when his girlfriend auditions for the romantic lead opposite a cute boy in the school play, and he convinces Phoebe to audition for the same role.

Season 3