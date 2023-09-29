The Thundermans - S3 Ep. 15

Episodes
S3 Ep. 15 - Game Night
Hank raises the stakes of family game night to a new high, and each member of the family will do whatever it takes to win the grand prize.
S3 Ep. 14 - Secret Revealed Part 2
The Villain League are determined to halt Phoebe's superhero ascension & destroy the Thundermans - Max must finally choose between fighting for good with his family, or a life of evil against them.
S3 Ep. 13 - Secret Revealed Part 1
The Villain League are determined to halt Phoebe's superhero ascension & destroy the Thundermans - Max must finally choose between fighting for good with his family, or a life of evil against them.
S3 Ep. 12 - No Country For Old Mentors
Despite hoping to be matched with her favourite hero in the Superhero Mentor Program, Phoebe feels pressure to choose her dad & soon regrets her decision once she sees his old and outdated techniques.
S3 Ep. 11 - Date Expectations
A desperate Phoebe distracts Max from interfering with her class project by convincing him that a girl at school wants to go out with him. But after Max and his date realise, they seek revenge.