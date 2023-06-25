The Thundermans - S3 Ep. 15

Episodes
S3 Ep. 15 - Game Night
Hank raises the stakes of family game night to a new high, and each member of the family will do whatever it takes to win the grand prize.
S3 Ep. 14 - Secret Revealed Part 2
The Villain League are determined to halt Phoebe's superhero ascension & destroy the Thundermans - Max must finally choose between fighting for good with his family, or a life of evil against them.
S3 Ep. 13 - Secret Revealed Part 1
The Villain League are determined to halt Phoebe's superhero ascension & destroy the Thundermans - Max must finally choose between fighting for good with his family, or a life of evil against them.
S3 Ep. 12 - No Country For Old Mentors
Despite hoping to be matched with her favourite hero in the Superhero Mentor Program, Phoebe feels pressure to choose her dad & soon regrets her decision once she sees his old and outdated techniques.
S3 Ep. 11 - Date Expectations
A desperate Phoebe distracts Max from interfering with her class project by convincing him that a girl at school wants to go out with him. But after Max and his date realise, they seek revenge.
S3 Ep. 10 - Patch Me If You Can
Phoebe babysits her boyfriend's shy brother, but the mild mannered boy discovers his evil side when he gets his hands on one of Max's inventions.
S3 Ep. 9 - Floral Support
Max uses Phoebe to help retrieve his chronicle of evil deeds from the school's confiscation closet, but goes too far in breaking her trust to pull off his plan.