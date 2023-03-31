The Thundermans - S3 Ep. 15

Episodes
S3 Ep. 20 - Back To School
After going back to their elementary school to complete a hero assessment exam, Phoebe & Max realise passing a test won't be easy when the instructor is a former classmate.
S3 Ep. 19 - Aunt Misbehavin'
Max & Phoebe give their mum the ultimate birthday surprise by tracking down her long lost sister, but the gift goes awry when they discover these sisters have been feuding for years.
S3 Ep. 18 - Dog Day After-School
Desperate to get their mum's tablet back after it is confiscated at school, Billy and Nora get help from Phoebe, who wants to prove she can be as sneaky as Max.
S3 Ep. 17 - I’m Gonna Forget You, Sucka
After Cherry accidently posts a photo revealing the Thundermans' secret, the Hero League forces Phoebe to do the unthinkable and end the relationship with her best friend.
S3 Ep. 16 - Kiss Me, Nate
Max is nervous when his girlfriend auditions for the romantic lead opposite a cute boy in the school play, and he convinces Phoebe to audition for the same role.