The Thundermans - S3 Ep. 12

Despite hoping to be matched with her favourite hero in the Superhero Mentor Program, Phoebe feels pressure to choose her dad & soon regrets her decision once she sees his old and outdated techniques.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 12 - No Country For Old Mentors

22 mins

S3 Ep. 11 - Date Expectations

A desperate Phoebe distracts Max from interfering with her class project by convincing him that a girl at school wants to go out with him. But after Max and his date realise, they seek revenge.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 10 - Patch Me If You Can

Phoebe babysits her boyfriend's shy brother, but the mild mannered boy discovers his evil side when he gets his hands on one of Max's inventions.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 9 - Floral Support

Max uses Phoebe to help retrieve his chronicle of evil deeds from the school's confiscation closet, but goes too far in breaking her trust to pull off his plan.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 8 - Doppel-Gamers

Billy and Nora bond with an outgoing pair of teens at a gamer's convention, making Max and Phoebe aware of much they have been neglecting their younger siblings.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 7 - Gimme A Break-Up

Phoebe's relationship with her superhero boyfriend is put to the test when he is offered an assignment overseas.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 6 - Evil Never Sleeps

Phoebe's allegiance is torn when she learns her boyfriend's father might plotting a return to evil, and she must decide whether to take him down.

22 mins

S3 Ep. 5 - Are You Afraid Of The Park"

Max and Phoebe start a fight between Billy and Nora so they can avoid riding a scary roller coaster, but the scheme backfires when the feud escalates beyond control.

