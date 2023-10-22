The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 9

Episodes
S2 Ep. 9 - Change Of Art
Phoebe gets Billy's help with an art project, only to find out that he took the piece from a museum. Now they have to work with Max to sneak in and return it before anyone notices.
S2 Ep. 8 - Cheer And Present Danger
Phoebe & Cherry's friendship is put to the test after only one of them makes the cheerleading squad. Max wins a contest for a month of free pizza, and has to convince his family that he didn't cheat.
S2 Ep. 7 - Blue Detective
When Max's skin turns blue while out on a date, everybody becomes a suspect as he turns super-sleuth in an effort to find out whodunnit.