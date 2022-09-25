The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 9

Episodes
S2 Ep. 9 - Change Of Art
Phoebe gets Billy's help with an art project, only to find out that he took the piece from a museum. Now they have to work with Max to sneak in and return it before anyone notices.
S2 Ep. 8 - Cheer And Present Danger
Phoebe and Cherry's friendship is put to the test after only one of them makes the cheerleading squad. Max wins a contest for a month of free pizza, and has to convince his family that he didn't cheat.
S2 Ep. 5 - Haunted Thundermans Part 1
After a supervillain escapes Ghost World on Halloween, the Thundermans head to New Orleans to join forces with the Hathaways and the Prestons to defeat the ghoul.
S2 Ep. 4 - Phoebs Will Rock You
Phoebe tries to turn herself into a bad girl to appeal to Max's new best friend, a bad boy rocker who is the key member of Max's new band.
S2 Ep. 3 - Max's Minions
Max takes on a group of freshman to be his minions but when they turn the tables and make him the victim of a humiliating prank, he must figure out to regain his place as the baddest boy in school.