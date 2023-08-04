The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 4

Episodes
S2 Ep. 4 - Phoebs Will Rock You
Phoebe tries to turn herself into a bad girl to appeal to Max's new best friend, a bad boy rocker who is the key member of Max's new band.
S2 Ep. 3 - Max's Minions
Max takes on a group of freshman to be his minions but when they turn the tables and make him the victim of a humiliating prank, he must figure out to regain his place as the baddest boy in school.
S2 Ep. 2 - Four Supes And A Baby
Phoebe drags Billy and Nora to the park to meet her crush and his baby brother but when Max takes the younger kids home, they accidentally grab the real-life baby instead of Nora's doll.