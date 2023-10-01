The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Max takes on a group of freshman to be his minions but when they turn the tables and make him the victim of a humiliating prank, he must figure out to regain his place as the baddest boy in school.

Episodes
22 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Max's Minions

22 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - The Thunder Van

Hank brings the Thundervan back for Phoebe to continue her superhero training. When all four kids sneak in to the van for an unauthorised joy ride, Hank gives them a ride they will never forget.

Season 2