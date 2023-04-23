The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Expires: in 12 days

Max takes on a group of freshman to be his minions but when they turn the tables and make him the victim of a humiliating prank, he must figure out to regain his place as the baddest boy in school.

Episodes
22 mins

S2 Ep. 4 - Phoebs Will Rock You

Phoebe tries to turn herself into a bad girl to appeal to Max's new best friend, a bad boy rocker who is the key member of Max's new band.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 3 - Max's Minions

22 mins

S2 Ep. 2 - Four Supes And A Baby

Phoebe drags Billy and Nora to the park to meet her crush and his baby brother but when Max takes the younger kids home, they accidentally grab the real-life baby instead of Nora's doll.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 1 - The Thunder Van

Hank brings the Thundervan back for Phoebe to continue her superhero training. When all four kids sneak in to the van for an unauthorised joy ride, Hank gives them a ride they will never forget.

Season 2