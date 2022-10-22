The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 23

Episodes
S2 Ep. 25 - A Hero Is Born Pt. II
Phoebe and Cherry's friendship is put to the test when the Thunderman family gets some unexpected news and must prepare for the surprise. Max goes with Dr. Colosso to accept a Villain of the Decade award.
S2 Ep. 24 - A Hero Is Born Pt. I
S2 Ep. 23 - The Girl With The Dragon Snafu
Phoebe joins the "cool" group for a class project, only to find that they do not want to work as hard as she does. Max takes Phoebe's spot in her friends' group and tries letting them do all the work.
S2 Ep. 22 - ONE Hit Thunder
When Max uses personal information about Phoebe and Link in a song for his band, he causes a rift in their relationship. Meanwhile, Hank and Barb try to teach Billy and Nora a valuable lesson.
S2 Ep. 21 - Call Of Lunch Duty
Phoebe discovers that Max is the anonymous figure behind the latest rebellious pranks at school but when she refuses to give up his secret to the principal, she must face the consequences.
S2 Ep. 20 - Cape Fear
Phoebe tries to get back on the Superhero training path but when she sneaks out to a party and saves someone's life she asks Max to take the credit for the save and he suddenly becomes a hero.
S2 Ep. 19 - It's Not What You Link
Max and Link fight every time Link comes over, so Phoebe devises a plan to get them to become friends. Link starts spending more time with Max so Phoebe gets worried her plan worked too well.