The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 21

Episodes
S2 Ep. 22 - ONE Hit Thunder
When Max uses personal information about Phoebe and Link in a song for his band, he causes a rift in their relationship. Meanwhile, Hank and Barb try to teach Billy and Nora a valuable lesson.
S2 Ep. 21 - Call Of Lunch Duty
Phoebe discovers that Max is the anonymous figure behind the latest rebellious pranks at school but when she refuses to give up his secret to the principal, she must face the consequences.
S2 Ep. 20 - Cape Fear
Phoebe tries to get back on the Superhero training path but when she sneaks out to a party and saves someone's life she asks Max to take the credit for the save and he suddenly becomes a hero.
S2 Ep. 19 - It's Not What You Link
Max and Link fight every time Link comes over, so Phoebe devises a plan to get them to become friends. Link starts spending more time with Max so Phoebe gets worried her plan worked too well.
S2 Ep. 18 - Mall Time Crooks
Phoebe and Max turn a simple trip to the mall to pick up Hank's birthday gift into fighting, chaos and a run-in with security that threatens to derail their dad's birthday.
S2 Ep. 17 - The Amazing Rat Race
Max turns Billy into the world's fastest rat to win the rat races that he has with his bandmates. Billy, getting a taste for running at speed decides he does not want to go back to his human self.
S2 Ep. 16 - Who’s Your Mommy"
Max and Phoebe accidentally sell one of Barb's old superhero utility belts to an Electress superfan at the family's garage sale and must get it back before she finds out.