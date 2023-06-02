The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 2

Episodes
S2 Ep. 25 - A Hero Is Born Pt. II
Phoebe & Cherry's friendship is put to the test when the Thunderman family gets some unexpected news & must prepare for the surprise. Max goes with Dr. Colosso to accept a Villain of the Decade award.
S2 Ep. 2 - Four Supes And A Baby
Phoebe drags Billy and Nora to the park to meet her crush and his baby brother but when Max takes the younger kids home, they accidentally grab the real-life baby instead of Nora's doll.
S2 Ep. 1 - The Thunder Van
Hank brings the Thundervan back for Phoebe to continue her superhero training. When all four kids sneak in to the van for an unauthorised joy ride, Hank gives them a ride they will never forget.
S2 Ep. 22 - ONE Hit Thunder
When Max uses personal information about Phoebe and Link in a song for his band, he causes a rift in their relationship. Meanwhile, Hank and Barb try to teach Billy and Nora a valuable lesson.
S2 Ep. 21 - Call Of Lunch Duty
Phoebe discovers that Max is the anonymous figure behind the latest rebellious pranks at school but when she refuses to give up his secret to the principal, she must face the consequences.
S2 Ep. 20 - Cape Fear
Phoebe tries to get back on the Superhero training path but when she sneaks out to a party and saves someone's life she asks Max to take the credit for the save and he suddenly becomes a hero.