The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 2

Episodes
S2 Ep. 2 - Four Supes And A Baby
Phoebe drags Billy and Nora to the park to meet her crush and his baby brother but when Max takes the younger kids home, they accidentally grab the real-life baby instead of Nora's doll.
