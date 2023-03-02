The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 19

Episodes
S2 Ep. 20 - Cape Fear
Phoebe tries to get back on the Superhero training path but when she sneaks out to a party and saves someone's life she asks Max to take the credit for the save and he suddenly becomes a hero.
S2 Ep. 19 - It's Not What You Link
Max and Link fight every time Link comes over, so Phoebe devises a plan to get them to become friends. Link starts spending more time with Max so Phoebe gets worried her plan worked too well.
S2 Ep. 18 - Mall Time Crooks
Phoebe and Max turn a simple trip to the mall to pick up Hank's birthday gift into fighting, chaos and a run-in with security that threatens to derail their dad's birthday.
S2 Ep. 17 - The Amazing Rat Race
Max turns Billy into the world's fastest rat to win the rat races that he has with his bandmates. Billy, getting a taste for running at speed decides he does not want to go back to his human self.
S2 Ep. 16 - Who’s Your Mommy?
Max and Phoebe accidentally sell one of Barb's old superhero utility belts to an Electress superfan at the family's garage sale and must get it back before she finds out.
S2 Ep. 15 - Doubles Troubles
Phoebe signs up for a tennis tournament in order to win a membership at Link's family's country club. She enlists Max to use his powers to help her.
S2 Ep. 14 - You've Got Fail
Max tries to win an epic fail video contest by submitting a "fail" video of Phoebe as she practices ballet. When Phoebe learns of his plan she refuses to cooperate.