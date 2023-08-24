The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 18

Episodes
S2 Ep. 18 - Mall Time Crooks
Phoebe and Max turn a simple trip to the mall to pick up Hank's birthday gift into fighting, chaos and a run-in with security that threatens to derail their dad's birthday.
S2 Ep. 17 - The Amazing Rat Race
Max turns Billy into the world's fastest rat to win the rat races that he has with his bandmates. Billy, getting a taste for running at speed decides he does not want to go back to his human self.
S2 Ep. 16 - Who’s Your Mommy"
Max and Phoebe accidentally sell one of Barb's old superhero utility belts to an Electress superfan at the family's garage sale and must get it back before she finds out.
S2 Ep. 15 - Doubles Troubles
Phoebe signs up for a tennis tournament in order to win a membership at Link's family's country club. She enlists Max to use his powers to help her.
S2 Ep. 14 - You've Got Fail
Max tries to win an epic fail video contest by submitting a "fail" video of Phoebe as she practices ballet. When Phoebe learns of his plan she refuses to cooperate.
S2 Ep. 13 - Never Friending Story
Phoebe and Max worry they will be stuck hanging out together all the time when their friends start to spend time with each other.
S2 Ep. 12 - Meet The Evilmans
It's Romeo & Juliet, super-style when a retired supervillain that happens to be Thunder Man's old nemesis moves to Hiddenville and his son and Phoebe secretly start dating.