The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 14
G | Kids

Episodes
Episodes

22 mins

S2 Ep. 14 - You've Got Fail

Max tries to win an epic fail video contest by submitting a "fail" video of Phoebe as she practices ballet. When Phoebe learns of his plan she refuses to cooperate.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Never Friending Story

Phoebe and Max worry they will be stuck hanging out together all the time when their friends start to spend time with each other.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Meet The Evilmans

It's Romeo and Juliet, super-style when a retired supervillain that happens to be Thunder Man's old nemesis moves to Hiddenville and his son and Phoebe secretly start dating.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Parents Just Don’t Thunderstand

Frustrated by the family's rules, Phoebe and Max use one his devices to make Hank and Barb act like teenagers. The responsibility of now having to be the parents makes the teenagers regret their actions.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Winter Thunderland

Max is at his Scroogiest on Christmas Eve until the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future show up to put him in the holiday spirit.

Season 2