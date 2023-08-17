The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 13
G | Kids

Phoebe and Max worry they will be stuck hanging out together all the time when their friends start to spend time with each other.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Never Friending Story

22 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Meet The Evilmans

It's Romeo & Juliet, super-style when a retired supervillain that happens to be Thunder Man's old nemesis moves to Hiddenville and his son and Phoebe secretly start dating.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Parents Just Don’t Thunderstand

Frustrated by the family's rules, Phoebe & Max use one his devices to make Hank & Barb act like teenagers. The responsibility of now having to be the parents makes the teenagers regret their actions.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Winter Thunderland

Max is at his Scroogiest on Christmas Eve until the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future show up to put him in the holiday spirit.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Change Of Art

Phoebe gets Billy's help with an art project, only to find out that he took the piece from a museum. Now they have to work with Max to sneak in and return it before anyone notices.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Cheer And Present Danger

Phoebe & Cherry's friendship is put to the test after only one of them makes the cheerleading squad. Max wins a contest for a month of free pizza, and has to convince his family that he didn't cheat.

23 mins

S2 Ep. 7 - Blue Detective

When Max's skin turns blue while out on a date, everybody becomes a suspect as he turns super-sleuth in an effort to find out whodunnit.

22 mins

S2 Ep. 6 - Shred IT Go

Phoebe is devastated when she thinks the family's new shredder has accidentally destroyed her concert tickets, not realising that Max actually has them & is planning to take his crush to the concert.

Season 2