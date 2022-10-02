The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 13

Episodes
S2 Ep. 13 - Never Friending Story
Phoebe and Max worry they will be stuck hanging out together all the time when their friends start to spend time with each other.
S2 Ep. 12 - Meet The Evilmans
It's Romeo and Juliet, super-style when a retired supervillain that happens to be Thunder Man's old nemesis moves to Hiddenville and his son and Phoebe secretly start dating.
S2 Ep. 11 - Parents Just Don't Thunderstand
Frustrated by the family's rules, Phoebe and Max use one his devices to make Hank and Barb act like teenagers. The responsibility of now having to be the parents makes the teenagers regret their actions.
S2 Ep. 10 - Winter Thunderland
Max is at his Scroogiest on Christmas Eve until the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future show up to put him in the holiday spirit.
S2 Ep. 9 - Change Of Art
Phoebe gets Billy's help with an art project, only to find out that he took the piece from a museum. Now they have to work with Max to sneak in and return it before anyone notices.