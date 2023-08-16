The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 12

Episodes
S2 Ep. 12 - Meet The Evilmans
It's Romeo & Juliet, super-style when a retired supervillain that happens to be Thunder Man's old nemesis moves to Hiddenville and his son and Phoebe secretly start dating.
S2 Ep. 11 - Parents Just Don’t Thunderstand
Frustrated by the family's rules, Phoebe & Max use one his devices to make Hank & Barb act like teenagers. The responsibility of now having to be the parents makes the teenagers regret their actions.
S2 Ep. 10 - Winter Thunderland
Max is at his Scroogiest on Christmas Eve until the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future show up to put him in the holiday spirit.
S2 Ep. 9 - Change Of Art
Phoebe gets Billy's help with an art project, only to find out that he took the piece from a museum. Now they have to work with Max to sneak in and return it before anyone notices.
S2 Ep. 8 - Cheer And Present Danger
Phoebe & Cherry's friendship is put to the test after only one of them makes the cheerleading squad. Max wins a contest for a month of free pizza, and has to convince his family that he didn't cheat.
S2 Ep. 7 - Blue Detective
When Max's skin turns blue while out on a date, everybody becomes a suspect as he turns super-sleuth in an effort to find out whodunnit.
S2 Ep. 6 - Shred IT Go
Phoebe is devastated when she thinks the family's new shredder has accidentally destroyed her concert tickets, not realising that Max actually has them & is planning to take his crush to the concert.