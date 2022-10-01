The Thundermans - S2 Ep. 10

The Thundermans

Max is at his Scroogiest on Christmas Eve until the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future show up to put him in the holiday spirit.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 13 - Never Friending Story

Phoebe and Max worry they will be stuck hanging out together all the time when their friends start to spend time with each other.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 12 - Meet The Evilmans

It's Romeo and Juliet, super-style when a retired supervillain that happens to be Thunder Man's old nemesis moves to Hiddenville and his son and Phoebe secretly start dating.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 11 - Parents Just Don't Thunderstand

Frustrated by the family's rules, Phoebe and Max use one his devices to make Hank and Barb act like teenagers. The responsibility of now having to be the parents makes the teenagers regret their actions.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 10 - Winter Thunderland

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 9 - Change Of Art

Phoebe gets Billy's help with an art project, only to find out that he took the piece from a museum. Now they have to work with Max to sneak in and return it before anyone notices.

image-placeholder22 mins

S2 Ep. 8 - Cheer And Present Danger

Phoebe and Cherry's friendship is put to the test after only one of them makes the cheerleading squad. Max wins a contest for a month of free pizza, and has to convince his family that he didn't cheat.

