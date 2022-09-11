The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 20

Episodes
S1 Ep. 20 - Breaking Dad
Hank becomes Max and Phoebe's new science teacher. When he eats special turkey sandwiches that make him fall asleep at school, the twins must use their powers to help him get through his lesson plan.
S1 Ep. 19 - Up, Up, And Vacay - A
The Thundermans enter a family competition to win a dream vacation but they have different ideas about where to go. When they can't agree they enter as two different teams and the winners get to decide.
S1 Ep. 18 - Paging Dr. Thunderman
Max and Phoebe take Billy to the hospital when he hurts his thumb while they are babysitting him. After Max sees a needle and faints, they all must make sure the doctors don't see his brain scan.
S1 Ep. 17 - Pretty Little Choirs
When a mean girl named Veronica sabotages Phoebe in choir and takes advantage of Max by making him do her homework for her, the twins work together to get even with her.
S1 Ep. 16 - Nothing To Lose Sleepover
Phoebe hosts her first sleepover and is caught using telekinesis to save it from being a disaster. After she is punished, she is forced to wear an anklet that prevents her from using her powers.
S1 Ep. 15 - Have An Ice Birthday
Phoebe and Max want to be trusted to have a normal teenage birthday party but when a frozen Mrs Wong goes missing and they have to find her, they realise how good their family parties truly are.