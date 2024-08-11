The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 2
G | Kids

After Max pranks Phoebe on Picture Day, a prank war between them gets out of hand. Meanwhile, Hank and Barb try a new parenting style to get Billy and Nora to do their share of chores.

Episodes
Episodes

22 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Phoebe Vs. Max

23 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - Adventures In Supersitting

Phoebe and Max Thunderman seem to be regular teenage twins but they're in a family of superheroes. Phoebe strives to be normal and use her powers for good but Max embraces the dark side.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 20 - Breaking Dad

Hank becomes Max and Phoebe's new science teacher. When he eats special turkey sandwiches that make him fall asleep at school, the twins must use their powers to help him get through his lesson plan.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 19 - Up, Up, And Vacay - A

The Thundermans enter a family competition to win a dream vacation but they have different ideas about where to go. When they can't agree they enter as two different teams and the winners get to decide.

Season 1