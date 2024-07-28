The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 18

Episodes
S1 Ep. 18 - Paging Dr. Thunderman
Max and Phoebe take Billy to the hospital when he hurts his thumb while they are babysitting him. After Max sees a needle and faints, they all must make sure the doctors don't see his brain scan.
S1 Ep. 17 - Pretty Little Choirs
When a mean girl named Veronica sabotages Phoebe in choir and takes advantage of Max by making him do her homework for her, the twins work together to get even with her.
S1 Ep. 16 - Nothing To Lose Sleepover
Phoebe hosts her first sleepover and is caught using telekinesis to save it from being a disaster. After she is punished, she is forced to wear an anklet that prevents her from using her powers.