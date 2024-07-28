The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 17
G | Kids

When a mean girl named Veronica sabotages Phoebe in choir and takes advantage of Max by making him do her homework for her, the twins work together to get even with her.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 18 - Paging Dr. Thunderman

Max and Phoebe take Billy to the hospital when he hurts his thumb while they are babysitting him. After Max sees a needle and faints, they all must make sure the doctors don't see his brain scan.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 17 - Pretty Little Choirs

22 mins

S1 Ep. 16 - Nothing To Lose Sleepover

Phoebe hosts her first sleepover and is caught using telekinesis to save it from being a disaster. After she is punished, she is forced to wear an anklet that prevents her from using her powers.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 15 - Have An Ice Birthday

Phoebe and Max want to be trusted to have a normal teenage birthday party but when a frozen Mrs Wong goes missing and they have to find her, they realise how good their family parties truly are.

Season 1