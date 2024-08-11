The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 1

Episodes
S1 Ep. 2 - Phoebe Vs. Max
After Max pranks Phoebe on Picture Day, a prank war between them gets out of hand. Meanwhile, Hank and Barb try a new parenting style to get Billy and Nora to do their share of chores.
S1 Ep. 1 - Adventures In Supersitting
Phoebe and Max Thunderman seem to be regular teenage twins but they're in a family of superheroes. Phoebe strives to be normal and use her powers for good but Max embraces the dark side.
S1 Ep. 20 - Breaking Dad
Hank becomes Max and Phoebe's new science teacher. When he eats special turkey sandwiches that make him fall asleep at school, the twins must use their powers to help him get through his lesson plan.