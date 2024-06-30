The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 9

Episodes
S1 Ep. 10 - Crime After Crime
Hank creates a neighbourhood watch group when crimes start happening. Max takes the blame for the mysterious crimes to hide his own secret but Phoebe knows he is innocent.
S1 Ep. 9 - Weird Science Fair
Phoebe and Max let an old rivalry get carried away while helping Billy and Nora with their school science fair projects. Barb tries to catch Hank in the act after he copies her notes in book club.
S1 Ep. 8 - You Stole My Thunder, Man
When Max wins the school election that Phoebe had been working hard for, Phoebe plots revenge.