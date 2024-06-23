The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 8
G | Kids

When Max wins the school election that Phoebe had been working hard for, Phoebe plots revenge.

Episodes
22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - You Stole My Thunder, Man

22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - The Weekend Guest

Phoebe volunteers to take the class Venus Fly Trap home for the weekend but when Max performs an experiment on it, the plant keeps growing until it threatens to take over the whole house.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - This Looks Like A Job For...

Max and Phoebe get jobs at a pizza parlour so they can get the new MEphone. When Max over promises on a huge order, they must work together to save their jobs.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 5 - Ditch Day

Max and Phoebe use their powers to create some fun for themselves on Ditch Day but when they remember the school has security cameras, they enlist Billy and Nora's help to erase the footage.

Season 1