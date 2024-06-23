The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 8

Episodes
S1 Ep. 8 - You Stole My Thunder, Man
When Max wins the school election that Phoebe had been working hard for, Phoebe plots revenge.
S1 Ep. 7 - The Weekend Guest
Phoebe volunteers to take the class Venus Fly Trap home for the weekend but when Max performs an experiment on it, the plant keeps growing until it threatens to take over the whole house.
S1 Ep. 6 - This Looks Like A Job For...
Max and Phoebe get jobs at a pizza parlour so they can get the new MEphone. When Max over promises on a huge order, they must work together to save their jobs.