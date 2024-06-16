The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 5

Episodes
S1 Ep. 6 - This Looks Like A Job For...
Max and Phoebe get jobs at a pizza parlour so they can get the new MEphone. When Max over promises on a huge order, they must work together to save their jobs.
S1 Ep. 5 - Ditch Day
Max and Phoebe use their powers to create some fun for themselves on Ditch Day but when they remember the school has security cameras, they enlist Billy and Nora's help to erase the footage.
S1 Ep. 4 - Report Card
After changing the grades on his report card and being moved into an advanced class, Max competes against Phoebe in the Math Bowl. Hank, Nora and Billy try to catch the elusive newspaper thief.