The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 5
G | Kids

Max and Phoebe use their powers to create some fun for themselves on Ditch Day but when they remember the school has security cameras, they enlist Billy and Nora's help to erase the footage.

Episodes
22 mins

S1 Ep. 6 - This Looks Like A Job For...

Max and Phoebe get jobs at a pizza parlour so they can get the new MEphone. When Max over promises on a huge order, they must work together to save their jobs.

22 mins

22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Report Card

After changing the grades on his report card and being moved into an advanced class, Max competes against Phoebe in the Math Bowl. Hank, Nora and Billy try to catch the elusive newspaper thief.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 3 - Dinner Party

Max plans to sabotage dinner when Phoebe invites her crush's family over. But when an unexpected guest arrives, Phoebe and Max have to work together to keep the evening from turning into a disaster.

Season 1