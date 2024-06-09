The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 3

Episodes
S1 Ep. 4 - Report Card
After changing the grades on his report card and being moved into an advanced class, Max competes against Phoebe in the Math Bowl. Hank, Nora and Billy try to catch the elusive newspaper thief.
S1 Ep. 3 - Dinner Party
Max plans to sabotage dinner when Phoebe invites her crush's family over. But when an unexpected guest arrives, Phoebe and Max have to work together to keep the evening from turning into a disaster.
S1 Ep. 2 - Phoebe Vs. Max
After Max pranks Phoebe on Picture Day, a prank war between them gets out of hand. Meanwhile, Hank and Barb try a new parenting style to get Billy and Nora to do their share of chores.