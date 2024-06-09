The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 3
G | Kids

Max plans to sabotage dinner when Phoebe invites her crush's family over. But when an unexpected guest arrives, Phoebe and Max have to work together to keep the evening from turning into a disaster.

Episodes
Kids Hub

Episodes

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 4 - Report Card

After changing the grades on his report card and being moved into an advanced class, Max competes against Phoebe in the Math Bowl. Hank, Nora and Billy try to catch the elusive newspaper thief.

image-placeholder
22 mins

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 2 - Phoebe Vs. Max

After Max pranks Phoebe on Picture Day, a prank war between them gets out of hand. Meanwhile, Hank and Barb try a new parenting style to get Billy and Nora to do their share of chores.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 1 - Adventures In Supersitting

Phoebe and Max Thunderman seem to be regular teenage twins but they're in a family of superheroes. Phoebe strives to be normal and use her powers for good but Max embraces the dark side.

Season 1