The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 15

Episodes
S1 Ep. 16 - Nothing To Lose Sleepover
Phoebe hosts her first sleepover and is caught using telekinesis to save it from being a disaster. After she is punished, she is forced to wear an anklet that prevents her from using her powers.
S1 Ep. 15 - Have An Ice Birthday
Phoebe and Max want to be trusted to have a normal teenage birthday party but when a frozen Mrs Wong goes missing and they have to find her, they realise how good their family parties truly are.
S1 Ep. 14 - Phoebe's A Clone Now
After Phoebe commits herself to too many activities, Max helps her by creating a clone so she can be in two places at once.