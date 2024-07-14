The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 14
G | Kids

After Phoebe commits herself to too many activities, Max helps her by creating a clone so she can be in two places at once.

Episodes
22 mins

S1 Ep. 14 - Phoebe's A Clone Now

22 mins

S1 Ep. 13 - Thundersense

Phoebe gets the ability to sense danger before it happens and uses her newfound instincts to impress her classmates.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Restaurant Crashers

When the kids accidentally wreck the gift Hank got Barb for their anniversary, they have to enlist family friend and superhero sidekick Blobbin's help to fix it.

22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Going Wonkers

A comet makes the Thundermans' powers go wonky. Phoebe and Max learn if they stick together they can keep their powers in check but neither is too happy having the other around.

Season 1