The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 12

Episodes
S1 Ep. 12 - Restaurant Crashers
When the kids accidentally wreck the gift Hank got Barb for their anniversary, they have to enlist family friend and superhero sidekick Blobbin's help to fix it.
S1 Ep. 11 - Going Wonkers
A comet makes the Thundermans' powers go wonky. Phoebe and Max learn if they stick together they can keep their powers in check but neither is too happy having the other around.
S1 Ep. 10 - Crime After Crime
Hank creates a neighbourhood watch group when crimes start happening. Max takes the blame for the mysterious crimes to hide his own secret but Phoebe knows he is innocent.