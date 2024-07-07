The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 11
G | Kids

A comet makes the Thundermans' powers go wonky. Phoebe and Max learn if they stick together they can keep their powers in check but neither is too happy having the other around.

Episodes
HomeKids Hub

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 12 - Restaurant Crashers

When the kids accidentally wreck the gift Hank got Barb for their anniversary, they have to enlist family friend and superhero sidekick Blobbin's help to fix it.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 11 - Going Wonkers

A comet makes the Thundermans' powers go wonky. Phoebe and Max learn if they stick together they can keep their powers in check but neither is too happy having the other around.

image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Crime After Crime

Hank creates a neighbourhood watch group when crimes start happening. Max takes the blame for the mysterious crimes to hide his own secret but Phoebe knows he is innocent.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Weird Science Fair

Phoebe and Max let an old rivalry get carried away while helping Billy and Nora with their school science fair projects. Barb tries to catch Hank in the act after he copies her notes in book club.

Season 1