The Thundermans

The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 10
G | Kids

Hank creates a neighbourhood watch group when crimes start happening. Max takes the blame for the mysterious crimes to hide his own secret but Phoebe knows he is innocent.

Episodes
HomeKids Hub

Episodes

Advertisement
image-placeholder
23 mins

S1 Ep. 10 - Crime After Crime

Hank creates a neighbourhood watch group when crimes start happening. Max takes the blame for the mysterious crimes to hide his own secret but Phoebe knows he is innocent.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 9 - Weird Science Fair

Phoebe and Max let an old rivalry get carried away while helping Billy and Nora with their school science fair projects. Barb tries to catch Hank in the act after he copies her notes in book club.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 8 - You Stole My Thunder, Man

When Max wins the school election that Phoebe had been working hard for, Phoebe plots revenge.

image-placeholder
22 mins

S1 Ep. 7 - The Weekend Guest

Phoebe volunteers to take the class Venus Fly Trap home for the weekend but when Max performs an experiment on it, the plant keeps growing until it threatens to take over the whole house.

Season 1