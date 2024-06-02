The Thundermans - S1 Ep. 1

Episodes
S1 Ep. 2 - Phoebe Vs. Max
After Max pranks Phoebe on Picture Day, a prank war between them gets out of hand. Meanwhile, Hank and Barb try a new parenting style to get Billy and Nora to do their share of chores.
Phoebe and Max Thunderman seem to be regular teenage twins but they're in a family of superheroes. Phoebe strives to be normal and use her powers for good but Max embraces the dark side.
