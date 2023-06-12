The Staircase Murders

The Staircase Murders
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023

A successful author comes home one night to find his wife dead at the bottom of the stairs. The police suspect foul play, and a secret from his past may hold the answer.

2007

About the Movie

In 2001, Kathleen Peterson is found dead at the foot of the stairs in the family home. At first deemed an accident, the investigation soon turns to the victim's husband, Mike.