The Staircase Murders
Movies
Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023
A successful author comes home one night to find his wife dead at the bottom of the stairs. The police suspect foul play, and a secret from his past may hold the answer.
2007
About the Movie
In 2001, Kathleen Peterson is found dead at the foot of the stairs in the family home. At first deemed an accident, the investigation soon turns to the victim's husband, Mike.