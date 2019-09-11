Your Favourite Trashy Aussie ‘Drama-lity’ Show, The Shire, Is Leaving 10 Play Soon

But be quick, it’s only available to watch on demand on 10 play until the February 28th, 2021

The Shire first debuted on Network TEN back in 2012, the year that the Mayan’s predicted the world would end. And according to some of the below tweets regarding the controversial show, some people wish it did:

#TheShire looks really interesting! On an unrelated note, what's the best way to set fire to a television? — Adam Liaw (@adamliaw) July 10, 2012

Okay peeps I'm sorry but #theshiretv is now so bad it's not even fun to poke shit at it. And I LOVE to poke shit. I'm out. — Shelly Horton 💃🏻 (@ShellyHorton1) July 30, 2012

Thinking of everyone in The (actual) Shire. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Tomorrow is a brand new day. #theShire — Peter Helliar (@pjhelliar) July 16, 2012

Sometimes I get so depressed with the state of the world that I question my existence and the meaning of life. #TheShire doesn't help this. — Courtney Collins (@courtc28) July 23, 2012

Never watched it? Don’t write it off just yet because of a few narky comments. The show follows a group of young teens living their best teenage lives in Sydney’s surfy Sutherland Shire region, proclaimed "God’s country” by its locals. Unsurprisingly the Sutherland Mayor, Carol Provan, considered the show to be tantamount to blasphemy.

I hope I eat humble pie. I hope it's a great show. But time will tell and I'm still adamant that we don't need it in our community.

It’s safe to say the pie has remained uneaten.

You’ll meet the likes of Mitch, a 20-something with a southern cross tatt coz you know, ‘straaaaaya, who’s on a mission to find his real dad whilst trying to get back with his ex-high school sweetheart, Gabby. Then there’s Beckaa with two a’s who uses the Bank of Rich Dad to buy everything from nose jobs to breast implants, but it’s all good ‘cause she’s Daddy’s Princess!

But let’s not forget the REAL stars of the show, “wifeys” Sophie and Vernesa, whose missions in life include creating phat booties using fat cavitation. They’ve got it all – fake lips, botox, fake boobs, fake tan and so forth but in the end, they’re both “REAL”.

There’s also your usual serving of house parties, beef between couples and even two besties getting together over the most awks dinner ever. See? Reality GOLD!

So, will it make you cringe? Yes. Does it rival the likes of The Hills and Jersey Shore? Absolutely. Are there some questionable flashback scenes that may or may not have actually happened? You bloody betcha.

