The Savoy - S1 Ep. 1
Reality
Nowhere beats The Savoy at Christmas. Staff prepare for their most profitable time of the year, before 400 guests flood the hotel to ring in the New Year with riverside views of the midnight fireworks
Episodes
About the Show
A hotel filled with glamour, elegance, history and character and truly the first luxury hotel in Britain, The Savoy has sat alongside the River Thames for over 130 years.
It has hosted rock stars and royalty, Oscar winners and prime ministers and now thanks to Studio Ramsay it's opening its doors to viewers who can take a look inside The Savoy.
Filmed over the incredibly busy winter season, the series will give viewers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences of being a guest at this iconic hotel, while sharing the experiences of the real-life characters who toil behind the scenes, revealing the challenges they face in order to make the magic happen.