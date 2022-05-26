The Royals Revealed will take viewers on a journey through all facets of Royal life, past and present, in all its grandeur, splendour and controversy.

Each episode will focus on some of the most influential Royal family members and unpick their personal stories using these as the entry point to the big issues at the heart of the monarchy. The series will examine the tension between love and duty, the changing face of the monarchy, the biggest players, and the private side of the family.

So just what are they like behind their public image? What drives them, what are their personal passions, their pet hates, and how do they deal with their role as part of the most famous family on the planet? And crucially, what part did they play in various dramas that rocked the family to its very core?