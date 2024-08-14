Sign in to watch this video
The Rook - S1 Ep. 1
Thriller
Air Date: Thu 15 Aug 2024
After waking up surrounded by dead bodies and no memory, Myfanwy Thomas is thrown into the world of a paranormal secret service, where she's an operative known as a "Rook".
Episodes
Season 1
About the Show
When a woman wakes up surrounded by dead bodies with her memory erased, she must uncover her mysterious past to learn the truth.