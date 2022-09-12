Meet Jay And Sally From The Real Love Boat

Meet single parents, Sally and Jay. Both have four-year-old daughters from their previous relationships. Could this be a match made in heaven?

Jay is ready to meet his other half. This Sydney-based business owner can’t wait to show his soft and loving side to the right woman.

Sally, a Perth local, knows all about soul mates – as a wedding dress designer, she spends her days listening to love stories. Is it finally time for Sally to meet her perfect match?

The Real Love Boat. Coming Soon To 10 And 10 Play.

