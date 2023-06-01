The Point

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Point - S6 Ep. 9
E | News

Air Date: Thu 1 Jun 2023

The Point’s Referendum Road Trip stops in lunawanna, lutruwita (North Bruny Island, Tasmania) with a panel including Aboriginal Heritage Tasmania Council Chair Rodney Dillon, senior community member Kerry Sculthorpe, art and culture educator Teangi Brown and Professor Greg Lehman from the University of Tasmania. The important discussion covers the true history of Tasmania, what’s impacting the lives of Aboriginal Tasmanians and the crucial role Tasmania could hold in the fast approaching voice referendum.

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 6