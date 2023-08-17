The Point

The Point - S6 Ep. 8
E | News

Air Date: Thu 17 Aug 2023

This week we are delving into our current education system and the role truth-telling plays in our curriculums. We are joined by special panel guests Professor Chelsea Watego, CEO of SNAICC Catherine Liddle, Independent Member for Calare, Andrew Gee and Co-Chair of the Uluru Youth Dialogue, Bridget Cama.

Episodes

