The Point - S6 Ep. 7
Air Date: Wed 2 Aug 2023
The Point broadcasts on beautiful Gumatj country with a special stop on its Referendum Road Trip, from the 23rd annual Garma festival, a significant political and cultural Indigenous gathering of thousands of people at the Yolŋu ceremonial site Gulkula, in North East Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.
S6 Ep. 8
This week we are delving into our current education system and the role truth-telling plays in our curriculums. We are joined by special panel guests Professor Chelsea Watego, CEO of SNAICC Catherine Liddle, Independent Member for Calare, Andrew Gee and Co-Chair of the Uluru Youth Dialogue, Bridget Cama.
S6 Ep. 7
S6 Ep. 6
This week we are traveling to Darumbal Country (Rockhampton), to hear from community leaders Mick Gooda, Dr Samarra Toby and Dr Melinda Mann. In this program airing during NAIDOC week, hear what Central Queenslanders think about the Voice. We discuss Rockhampton’s recent vigilante problem and you’ll get to meet some inspiring Queensland Elders, whose lives are full of friendship and storytelling.
