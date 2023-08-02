The Point

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Point - S6 Ep. 7
E | News

Air Date: Wed 2 Aug 2023

The Point broadcasts on beautiful Gumatj country with a special stop on its Referendum Road Trip, from the 23rd annual Garma festival, a significant political and cultural Indigenous gathering of thousands of people at the Yolŋu ceremonial site Gulkula, in North East Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory.

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 6