The Point

The Point - S6 Ep. 6
E | News

Air Date: Tue 1 Aug 2023

This week we are traveling to Darumbal Country (Rockhampton), to hear from community leaders Mick Gooda, Dr Samarra Toby and Dr Melinda Mann. In this program airing during NAIDOC week, hear what Central Queenslanders think about the Voice. We discuss Rockhampton’s recent vigilante problem and you’ll get to meet some inspiring Queensland Elders, whose lives are full of friendship and storytelling.

Episodes

Season 6