The Point

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Point - S6 Ep. 5
E | News

Air Date: Wed 21 Jun 2023

This week we are exploring racism and hate in Australia. A panel of special guests includes Human Rights advocate Nyadol Nyuon, Bidjara and Birri Gubba Jura author and academic Dr Jackie Huggins, writer and broadcaster Benjamin Law and National Suicide and Prevention and Trauma Recovery Project Megan Krakouer to unpack Australia’s history of racism, what does it means to be Indigenous in modern Australia and how the media plays a part in the discourse.

Episodes

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 6