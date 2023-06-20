The Point - S6 Ep. 5

54 mins

S6 Ep. 2 Join us on our first stop on The Point’s referendum Road Trip as we broadcast from Waiben (Thursday Island) in Zenadth Kes, the Torres Strait. We are joined by a panel of community members including Traditional Owner Milton Savage, Elsie Seriat from the Indigenous Marathon Project and Climate activist Kabay Tamu. The panel discusses the cost of living crisis on islands throughout Zenadth Kes, the Masig Statement and their continuing fight for self-determination, as well as the impact of climate change.