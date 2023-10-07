Sign in to watch this video
The Point - S6 Ep. 16
Air Date: Sun 8 Oct 2023
Join John Paul Janke and Narelda Jacobs to get unique Indigenous perspectives and cutting-edge analysis of the biggest stories of the week.
S6 Ep. 14
The Point’s Referendum Road Trip travels to the Pilbara in Western Australia’s remote north west, a place of ancient landscapes and massive mining operations. A panel of local experts will discuss how the debate has unfolded in WA, and the role a First Nations voice could play in the outback
