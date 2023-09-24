The Point

The Point - S6 Ep. 14
E | News

Air Date: Sun 24 Sep 2023

The Point’s Referendum Road Trip travels to the Pilbara in Western Australia’s remote north west, a place of ancient landscapes and massive mining operations. A panel of local experts will discuss how the debate has unfolded in WA, and the role a First Nations voice could play in the outback

