The Point - S6 Ep. 13
Air Date: Sun 17 Sep 2023
The Point’s Referendum Road Trip stops in Tandanya, or Adelaide. A panel of experts will discuss how the debate is unfolding in South Australia
Episodes
S6 Ep. 14
The Point’s Referendum Road Trip travels to the Pilbara in Western Australia’s remote north west, a place of ancient landscapes and massive mining operations. A panel of local experts will discuss how the debate has unfolded in WA, and the role a First Nations voice could play in the outback
Season 6